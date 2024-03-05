Tajik President congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon on Monday, congratulating him on his re-election as Prime Minister.

The prime minister thanked the Tajik President for his felicitations and good wishes. While fondly recalling President Rahmon’s last visit to Pakistan in 2022, the prime minister also expressed gratitude to the president for extending an invitation to him to visit Tajikistan.

The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to enhance the existing political, trade, economic, cultural and defence cooperation between the two countries and agreed to remain closely engaged in this regard.

The Tajik President also conveyed his good wishes for former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif which the Prime Minister acknowledged and promised to convey to him.