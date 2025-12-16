Tajik envoy, Aleem Khan discuss matters of mutual interest

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir here on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan to discuss the bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Tajik Ambassador apprised the federal minister regarding the upcoming visit and planned activities of a 75-Member Cultural Troupe from Tajikistan which will be visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, said a press release.

He said that the cultural troupe has been accorded the status of State Guests and is so far the biggest one in terms of numbers visiting Pakistan. It was informed that the delegation will comprise artisans, singers, artists, and dancers, who will showcase Tajik culture through their performances and exhibitions. Tajik Troupe will set up cultural stalls and perform at Lok Virsa and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad followed by performances in Lahore.

Aleem Khan expressed pleasure in hosting the Tajik cultural troupe and highlighted the strong cultural and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He stated that such cultural exchanges play an important role in strengthening people-to-people contacts and promoting mutual understanding between the two brother countries.

The minister assured full cooperation for the successful conduct of all planned activities during the delegation’s stay in Pakistan. He delighted on fluent urdu conversation by Tajik Ambassador Sharifzada Yousaf Torai and said that it expresses his great love and heartiest attachment with Pakistan.

It is mentionable that Tajik Cultural Troupe will remain in Pakistan from December 16 to 24 and will be led by the Minister of Culture & ex-Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Matlubakhon Sattoriyon.