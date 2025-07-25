Friday, July 25, 2025
HomeNationalTaimour Khan makes history with Pakistan’s first-ever Table Tennis victory at World...
National

Taimour Khan makes history with Pakistan’s first-ever Table Tennis victory at World University Games

18
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):In a landmark achievement for Pakistan, Taimour Khan, a student of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), has secured the country’s first-ever win in table tennis at the prestigious World University Games in Düsseldorf.
Representing the NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering and a proud member of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan Sports Contingent, Taimour delivered a stellar performance, defeating his Cypriot opponent with a clean 3-0 sweep.
His commanding play—featuring powerful smashes, sharp loops, precise chops, and swift flicks—left the opponent unable to recover, earning him a well-deserved spot in the next round.
According to the NUST, this historic victory not only advances Pakistan in the competition but also marks a turning point in the nation’s university-level sports participation on the global stage.
Pakistan’s 40-member contingent is currently competing in seven sports categories at the Games, including judo, taekwondo, swimming, athletics, and archery.
The delegation reflects the country’s growing investment in youth development, with a strong emphasis on combining academic excellence with sporting prowess.
As Pakistan continues to gain ground in international student sports, Taimour Khan’s victory stands as a symbol of determination, national pride, and the promising future of university athletes in the country.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan