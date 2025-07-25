Taimour Khan makes history with Pakistan’s first-ever Table Tennis victory at World University Games

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):In a landmark achievement for Pakistan, Taimour Khan, a student of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), has secured the country’s first-ever win in table tennis at the prestigious World University Games in Düsseldorf.

Representing the NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering and a proud member of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan Sports Contingent, Taimour delivered a stellar performance, defeating his Cypriot opponent with a clean 3-0 sweep.

His commanding play—featuring powerful smashes, sharp loops, precise chops, and swift flicks—left the opponent unable to recover, earning him a well-deserved spot in the next round.

According to the NUST, this historic victory not only advances Pakistan in the competition but also marks a turning point in the nation’s university-level sports participation on the global stage.

Pakistan’s 40-member contingent is currently competing in seven sports categories at the Games, including judo, taekwondo, swimming, athletics, and archery.

The delegation reflects the country’s growing investment in youth development, with a strong emphasis on combining academic excellence with sporting prowess.

As Pakistan continues to gain ground in international student sports, Taimour Khan’s victory stands as a symbol of determination, national pride, and the promising future of university athletes in the country.