Tahir Ashrafi proposes provincial elections after 15th Shawwal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday proposed that the (provincial) elections should be held after 15th of Shawwal-ul-Mukaram keeping in view sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said it would be difficult for people to manage election affairs in the sacred month and above all, the Easter festivities of the Christian community would also fall in the following dates of elections given by the president.

Citing the example of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom, he said the elections were postponed for a certain period in the past as well.

He urged the quarters concerned to consider his proposal in the light of religious perspective and announce new dates of elections for the convenience of general public so that they could fully participate and perform their constitutional duty of right to vote in an enabling and peaceful environment.

Ashrafi lamented that 75 years had passed and we could not bring “reforms in the judicial system till this date”. He said as per Islamic injunctions, justice was the most important and basic element in the Islamic society.