Tahafuz’ program finalized to support vulnerable against shock

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said a consultative meeting was organized here on Wednesday to finalize the “Tahafuz” program under Ehsaas initiative.

Work on “Tahafuz” which is the first-ever shock oriented safety net program, has been accelerated during the past year, Dr Nishtar said while using her tweeter handle.

This program, to be launched this year, will support those facing major disasters or large medical expenses, she said.

It is to be mentioned here that under Tahafuz, a shock-oriented precision safety net will be launched for the vulnerable to protect them against shocks.

This will be involving one-time financial assistance to protect against catastrophic events, assistance to poor widows, who did not have earning children through Tahafuz and a partnership with Non Government Organizations to upscale successful programmes for orphans, street children, seasonal migrants, transgender, victims of child and bonded labour and daily wagers.