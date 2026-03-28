SZABMU awards degrees to 800 graduates

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): The Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) held its fourth convocation on Saturday, where around 800 graduates were awarded degrees in a ceremony.

The event was attended by over 2,000 students and their families. A number of students were awarded gold medals in recognition of their outstanding academic performance across various disciplines.

Degrees were conferred across a wide range of disciplines, including 140 postgraduate scholars (PhD, MPhil, MDS, MS, MD, and Basic Medical Sciences), 400 MBBS graduates, 100 BDS graduates, and 150 graduates from Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Allied Health Sciences, and Nursing programmes.

Gold medals were also awarded to top-performing students for their academic excellence.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf distributed degrees and gold medals among the graduates.

Addressing the ceremony, Raja Pervez Ashraf said young doctors are the backbone of Pakistan’s future healthcare system, stressing that competence, research, and integrity remain the core pillars of medical success.

He highlighted the increasing role of artificial intelligence in healthcare and urged graduates to adopt innovation and commit to lifelong learning.

“Today, you are not just receiving degrees—you are taking on a national responsibility,” he said, adding that doctors must serve as ambassadors of humanity, ethics, and public service.

He appreciated the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tanwir Khaliq, noting that the university has made significant progress under his stewardship.

Prof. Dr. Tanwir Khaliq said SZABMU has emerged as a key federal institution for medical education and research over the past decade.

He reiterated the university’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and impactful research to meet evolving national and global healthcare challenges.

Pervez Ashraf assured support for the allocation of land for a purpose-built campus, expressing confidence that SZABMU would soon rank among the country’s leading medical universities.

The oath-taking ceremony for graduates was administered by Controller of Examinations Dr. Afsheen Masnoor, formally marking their transition into professional careers.