Syrian Foreign Minister to undertake two-day official visit to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from August 19–20 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the visit, the Syrian Foreign Minister will be accompanied by a high-level official delegation, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The two sides will hold in-depth discussions across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, review avenues for further enhancing bilateral cooperation, and exchange views on regional and international developments.

The visit marks an important step towards further enhancing Pakistan-Syria relations and advancing cooperation between the two countries.