Syrian foreign minister in Islamabad on official visit

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian Arab Republic Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani arrived here Thursday on an official visit, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Upon his arrival, Additional Secretary (Middle East) Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the dignitary who was accompanied by a high-level official delegation.

During the visit, the two sides will hold in-depth discussions across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, review avenues for further enhancing bilateral cooperation, and exchange views on regional and international developments.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the visit marks an important step towards further enhancing Pakistan-Syria relations and advancing cooperation between the two countries.