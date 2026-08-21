Syrian foreign minister calls on COAS Syed Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI, Aug 21 (APP):Foreign Minister of Syria Mr. Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, , along with the delegation called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security environment and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed., said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding fraternal ties with Syria and shared Pakistan’s perspective on global peace and regional stability, underscoring the importance of cooperation and collaborative efforts to address common security challenges.

The visiting dignitary appreciated professional role played by the Armed Forces of Pakistan in promoting regional peace and stability.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and expand engagements in the fields of defence and security, the press release added.