Syedal offers condolences to Ikhtiar Wali Khan on mother’s passing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir on Friday visited Nowshera to offer his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the mother of the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan.

Syedal Khan Nasir arrived at the family residence in Nowshera, where he met the bereaved family, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, and prayed for the departed soul.

He said that losing a mother is the greatest sorrow in a person’s life, adding that he fully shares the grief of the family during this difficult time.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator Ikhtiar Wali Khan thanked the Deputy Chairman Senate for his visit, stating that the loss of his mother is an indescribable tragedy for the entire family.

He added that the Deputy Chairman’s presence during this painful moment provided them strength and comfort. On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the eternal peace of the deceased.