Syedal congratulates Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on appointment as CDF

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan has congratulated Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on becoming the Chief of Defence Forces which was commendable.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is a recognition of his professional and leadership capabilities. He added that the entire nation takes pride in the courage and bravery of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and under his leadership, harmony among the three-armed forces will be further strengthened.

Syedal Khan said that under the command of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the morale of the Pakistan Armed Forces has been boosted, and the armed forces have proven their professional capabilities at the global level.

He further stated that under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Forces, effective actions have been taken against terrorism.

The Deputy Chairman Senate also congratulated Air Chief Zaheer Babar Sidhu on the extension of his tenure. He said that under Air Chief leadership, the Pakistan Air Force gave a strong response to Indian aggression, and the world acknowledges the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force.

He also expressed his best wishes for Air Chief Zaheer Babar Sidhu.