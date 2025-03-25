Syedaal offers condolences on passing of COAS’s mother

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

In his condolence message, he said that a mother is life’s greatest blessing, and losing her is an irreparable loss. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family and prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness and a high rank in the hereafter.

Syedaal Khan added that he stands in solidarity with the mourning family in this difficult time.

He prayed, “May Allah grant the deceased the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience and strength to the bereaved family.”