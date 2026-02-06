Syedaal Khan strongly condemns Tarlai blast

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): Acting Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar, on Friday strongly condemned the blast that occurred at an Imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

In his statement, Syedaal Khan Nasar said that terrorists, regardless of their origin, will not be tolerated under any circumstances by the State of Pakistan.

He emphasized that such elements are open enemies of humanity, whose sole objective is to spread fear and chaos across the country.

He further stated that, with the same firm resolve, Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies are carrying out effective and decisive operations against terrorists in various regions, including Balochistan, and have achieved notable successes.

The Acting Chairman extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the attack.