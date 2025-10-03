Syedaal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of PRA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP):Acting Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, on Friday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Parliamentary Reporters Association of Pakistan (PRAP), highlighting that democracy and journalism have always remained inseparable partners in strengthening parliamentary traditions and transparency.

In his congratulatory message, Syedaal Khan warmly felicitated newly elected President M.B. Soomro, Vice President Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Secretary Naveed Akbar, Joint Secretary Aurangzeb Kakar, Finance Secretary Shakir Abbasi, and Information Secretary Javed Hussain, as well as governing body members Asiya Ansar, Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Hafiz Abdul Majid, Umer Hayat Khan, Javed Noor, Ghulam Rasool Kunbhar, and Rozeena Ali.

He termed their victory in the elections as a clear expression of confidence by the fraternity in their professional capabilities and commitment.

Expressing satisfaction over the smooth conduct of PRAP’s elections, the Acting Chairman said the outcome represents recognition of the elected members’ professional integrity and services.

He underlined the vital role of parliamentary reporters in strengthening democratic values, noting: “The Press Gallery is an integral part of Parliament. Parliamentary reporters play a pivotal role in bringing the legislative process closer to the people. The true spirit of democracy flourishes only when independent journalism is promoted, as it reinforces transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.”

Syedaal Khan further expressed hope that the newly elected Executive Body of PRAP would not only address the challenges faced by parliamentary journalists but also contribute effectively towards enhancing their professional role.

He assured the association of the Senate Secretariat’s full cooperation, emphasising that the relationship between the Upper House of Parliament and PRAP has always been close and will continue to remain strong in the future.

The Acting Chairman expressed confidence that the newly elected body will perform their professional duties with greater commitment and play an important role in advancing the cause of free and independent journalism in Pakistan.