Syed Mustafa Kamal says pharmaceutical industry holds significant growth potential

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, on Monday said that Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry holds significant potential for growth, as the government is implementing effective measures to boost exports and strengthen the sector.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Managing Director, Chairman of the Pharma Bureau at Abbott Laboratories, where ongoing reforms in the health sector were discussed.

The meeting focused on the availability of medicines, improvements in regulatory processes, and initiatives aimed at enhancing pharmaceutical exports. The minister highlighted that his ministry has fully digitized the medical devices approval system, significantly reducing processing times.

“Work that previously took years is now being completed within 20 days,” he said, adding that digital reforms have improved transparency and efficiency.

Kamal said the government is taking practical steps to promote pharmaceutical exports and unlock the industry’s full potential, noting that the sector can play a key role in strengthening the national economy.

During the meeting, the head of Abbott Laboratories appreciated the reforms introduced at the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), saying the measures have brought stability and improved confidence within the pharmaceutical industry.

The minister reiterated that his ministry remains committed to facilitating the pharmaceutical sector and creating an enabling environment for sustained growth and increased exports.