Sweet home cadets pay tribute to martyrs at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):Cadets of Sweet Home, Cadet College Sohawa and children of Sweet Home Islamabad presented a colourful parade, training demonstrations and tableau performances at Lok Virsa, Islamabad, paying tribute to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Patron-in-Chief of Sweet Home and former MNA Zamrud Khan, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, said the names of those who rendered unparalleled sacrifices for the defence of the homeland would always remain honoured in the nation’s history.

He said September 6 was a day of immense pride for the mothers whose brave sons laid down their lives for the country, adding that their sacrifices reflected the courage, patriotism and devotion of the Pakistani nation.

The performances by the cadets and children highlighted the spirit of national unity and paid homage to the country’s martyrs. Through the parade, training demonstrations and tableaux, the participants presented a message of courage, discipline and patriotism.

Zamrud Khan said the nation would continue to remember and honour its martyrs, whose sacrifices had safeguarded the country’s sovereignty and security. He added that the people of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and remained committed to the defence of the homeland.