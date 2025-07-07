Sweden to reopen Visa Services in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):The Government of Sweden Monday announced the resumption of visa services in Islamabad following the Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Sweden, held in Stockholm on July 2nd.

The decision will facilitate Pakistanis seeking to visit Sweden for short stays, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release said.

Pakistan, it said welcomed this positive development, which reflected the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Effective from July 7th, Pakistani nationals can apply for a Schengen visa from within Pakistan for visits to Sweden of up to 90 days.

The Pakistani delegation to the Bilateral Consultations in Stockholm was led by the Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), while the Swedish side was headed by the Director General for Global Affairs from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.