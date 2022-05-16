Sweden Embassy to hold national youth dialogue on right to healthy environment

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): The embassy of Sweden in Pakistan will organize a youth dialogue on the right to a healthy environment on Tuesday here at the Swedish Ambassador’s Residence.

The dialogue will focus on the right to a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment and engage youth, multilateral organizations, civil society, and policymakers to have a focused conversation on what such a right means in the local context, said the spokesperson of Sweden Embassy.

The youth dialogue is being organized with UNDP, WWF Pakistan, and Stockholm+50 Youth Task Force and will be held under the chair of Henrik Persson, Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan.

The event further aims to bring more awareness to the national youth in their role at a multilateral level and at the policy-making tables, such as the Stockholm+50 International Meeting and the climate negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change`s COPs (conferences of parties).