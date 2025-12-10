Sweden Celebrates Lucia in Islamabad: Festival of Light Showcases Culture, Harmony

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):The Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad brought a touch of Nordic warmth to the capital last evening as it hosted its annual Lucia Festival, a cherished Swedish tradition that marks the arrival of light during the year’s darkest season. The event blended music, candles and cultural expression, drawing diplomats, members of the Swedish and Nordic community, and Pakistani guests.

With a history spanning more than four centuries, the Lucia celebration holds deep cultural significance in Sweden. Observed each December, it features processions of singers dressed in white, carrying candles to symbolize hope, peace and the triumph of light over darkness. Revered for its message of community and compassion, the tradition is closely linked to Saint Lucia’s Day and has become a hallmark of Swedish cultural identity.

The highlight of the evening in Islamabad was the enchanting Lucia procession. Participants from the broader Swedish and Nordic community sang traditional Swedish hymns while carrying candles, casting a serene glow that transformed the venue into a scene reminiscent of winter celebrations in Sweden.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, H.E. Alexandra Berg von Linde, spoke about the deeper meaning behind the festival.

“Lucia is more than a tradition. It is a reminder of the light we can bring to one another, especially in challenging times,” she said. “By sharing this celebration with our friends in Pakistan, we hope to offer a glimpse into Swedish culture, where community, openness and compassion are at the heart of society. I am thankful for the friendships and goodwill that continue to grow between our communities.”

A special attraction at this year’s event was the “Sweden in General – Sverige A–Ö” exhibition, which offered visitors an immersive look into everyday life in Sweden. Through images, stories and themes ranging from innovation, equality and design to nature and education, the exhibition showcased the values that shape modern Swedish society.

Guests also enjoyed a spread of traditional Swedish seasonal delicacies. Saffron buns, gingerbread cookies, classic meatballs and other treats added an authentic culinary touch, allowing attendees to experience Swedish festive flavors.

By celebrating Lucia in Islamabad, the Swedish Embassy aims to strengthen cultural ties, foster people-to-people connections and provide a platform for deeper mutual understanding between Sweden and Pakistan.

The festival concluded on a warm and harmonious note, embodying the universal message of Lucia: bringing light, hope and unity to all.