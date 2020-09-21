Sustainable peace possible with resolution of Kashmir issue: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said sustainable peace in South Asia could be attained by resolving the Kashmir issue according to resolutions of the United Nations.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Parliamentary Kashmir Committee and Institute of Conflict Resolution on the occasion of International Peace Day, he said Kashmiris were denied the basic necessities of life for the last one year.

The government was effectively playing its role to highlight Kashmir issue at the international forums, he noted.

The Speaker said India was committing grave human rights violations in Kashmir and 22000 women became widows, thousands of youth were martyred and hundreds of women were raped.

The Parliament will focus on the Kashmir issue and will continue efforts to help resolve it according to aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said it was imperative to resolve disputes peacefully to achieve sustainable peace in the world.

The United Nations should play its role to resolve the disputes of Kashmir and Palestine, he added.

Condemning the blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the Speaker said that Indian troops had been given free hand to persecute the innocent and armless Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan had been making effective efforts to expose the evil face of India before the world.

Asad said the teachings of Islam stressed on peace, adding peace could be attained in the world by following the teachings of Islam.

He said Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had special attachment to peace and his followers could bring peace in the world.

He said people of Kashmir and Palestine were offering sacrifices for their rights and peaceful existence.

The international community should play its role for achieving peace in the world, he added.