Sustainable peace in South Asia is impossible without justice in Kashmir: Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan expressed profound solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the occasion of 78th Kashmir Black Day, and urged the international community to rise above silence and stand with the oppressed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue its moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people until they achieve their long denied right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

In an exclusive interview with Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said “October 27, 1947, is remembered as the darkest day in South Asian history, when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir, violating international law and trampling upon the fundamental rights and dignity of its people. “That black day marked not just the beginning of occupation but the beginning of a tragedy that continues to unfold every single day,” he added.

He lauded the unwavering courage of Kashmiri men, women, and youth, who despite living under siege, continue to resist injustice with unmatched determination. “Every Kashmiri mother’s tear, every martyr’s sacrifice, and every child’s voice calling for Azadi (freedom) echo across the conscience of the world. The silence of the global powers is no longer neutrality, it is complicity,” he added passionately.

Highlighting India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, Rana Mashhood said, New Delhi not only stripped Kashmir of its special constitutional status but also unleashed a reign of repression like curfews, internet blackouts, mass detentions, and systematic attempts to alter the region’s demographic identity. “These actions represent not only a violation of international law but a moral failure of humanity if the world continues to look away,” he asserted.

He emphasized that the Kashmir dispute is not a territorial issue but a human issue and a question of justice, identity, and dignity.

Rana Mashhood urged the United Nations, OIC, European Union, and international human rights organizations to take tangible measures to hold India accountable for its grave human rights violations and to facilitate a peaceful and just resolution of the conflict.

“The world must recognize that lasting peace in South Asia is impossible without justice in Kashmir,” he declared. “The cries of Kashmir cannot be drowned in the valley ,they are the moral test of our times. Every democratic nation, every human rights defender, and every peace loving individual must stand up for Kashmir.”

He said the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP) remains committed to educating Pakistani youth about the sacrifices and resilience of their Kashmiri brethren, ensuring that the message of freedom, justice, and peace resonates across generations.

Concluding his statement, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan paid glowing tribute to the Kashmiri people for their unyielding resolve, saying:

“Their courage is stronger than any chain, their hope brighter than any darkness. Insha’Allah, the day is near when the dawn of freedom, peace, and prosperity will rise over the valley of Kashmir”.