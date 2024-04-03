Suspicious letters arrives at Rawalpindi GPO from letter box: IHC told

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (APP): The capital police on Wednesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the suspicious letters came to Rawalpindi GPO from any letter box and then delivered to judges.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the matter, remarked that now the CCTV cameras were installed everywhere, if it was not possible to know that from which post office the letter were posted.

Barrister Salman Safdar said that it was the test case for the law enforcement agencies to find out the senders of these letters.

DIG Operation Shahzad Bokhari and SSP CTD Hamayun Hamza appeared before the court on a short notice and adopted the stance that a case has been registered regarding the matter. They said that the said letters and envelops have been sent to lab for analysis. The stamps on envelops couldn’t be read clearly, he said, adding that post master general has been written about it.

The DIG said that the police would conclude its investigation at the earliest on the matter. He said that the similar letters were also received by the judges of Supreme Court and Lahore High Court (LHC).

SSP CTD said that as per the initial report these letters came to Rawalpindi GPO through a letter box and then delivered to judges. He said that we are finding some CCTV cameras near the letter box. The name of the sender on some letters was Resham while on other it is Reshma.