Survey of Pakistan completes ICT’s cadastral mapping ; says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said Survey of Pakistan has completed cadastral mapping of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) by using geographic information system (GIS) and ground survey.

In a tweet, he said the organization digitized a total area of 943 square kilometers (sq) which included 400 sq km of Capital Development Authority and 543 sq km ICT rural areas.

The government has introduced historical reforms through digitization of land records on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added