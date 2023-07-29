Supreme sacrifice of Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) family shaped human consciousness: PM

ISLAMABAD July 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that despite the passage of almost 1400 years, the memory and remembrance of the supreme sacrifice rendered by the Holy Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) family has shaped human consciousness and animated global struggles for truth, justice and freedom.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said “No sacrifice has matched that of Imam Hussain (R.A.) and his companions including women and children in its sublimity, symbolism and universality of message.”

For those oppressed by tyranny of power, the prime minister said the Imam’s example offered lessons in resistance, endurance and patience, keeping the flame of hope alive in the hearts despite pitch darkness.

“The Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) beloved grandson stood up to safeguard the moral basis of Islam and left an indelible imprint on the history of mankind,” he added.

On the observance of Ashura, the prime minister also posted in his tweet a beautiful verse by Josh Maleeh Abadi in Urdu language to pay tribute.