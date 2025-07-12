Supreme Judicial Council meets

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):A meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council was held, Saturday, under the chairmanship of Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman Supreme Judicial Council at Supreme Court Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah (through video link), Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aalia Neelum, Chief Justice Lahore High Court and Mr. Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, Chief Justice Sindh High Court.

The Council discussed all the agenda items one by one. The proposed draft of Supreme Judicial Council secretariat service Rules, 2025 was approved by the council, while it was resolved that procedure of enquiry and amendments in the Code of Conduct needed to be examined from legal and drafting point of view and required further deliberation.

The Council also examined 24 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals. 19 complaints were unanimously decided to be filed while 5 others were deferred for the time being.