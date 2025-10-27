Supreme Court: Omar Ayub Withdraws All Petitions; Notice Issued on Shibli Faraz’s Appeal

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The Supreme Court’s five-member constitutional bench on Monday heard the cases related to the disqualification of Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz. The hearing was conducted under the chairmanship of Justice Aminuddin Khan.

During the proceedings, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the court and informed that Omar Ayub had decided to withdraw all his appeals. He further stated that Ayub’s wife would contest the election from his constituency. The appeal against the de-notification of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly was also being withdrawn, as Mahmood Khan Achakzai has already been notified as the new Leader of the Opposition.

Barrister Gohar added that Shibli Faraz had directed the withdrawal of the appeal against the notification of the Senate Chairman; however, the petition challenging the Election Commission’s notification would be maintained.

He requested the court to issue notices on the petition against the Election Commission’s notification before the elections scheduled for October 30 on the vacant seat of Shibli Faraz.

The court issued notices on Shibli Faraz’s petition and adjourned the hearing until October 29.