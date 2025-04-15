Super Tax; the Supreme Court to continued hearing of the petitions

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of the petitions against super tax for tomorrow while counsel for the petitioners will continue his arguments before the court.

The five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan was conducting the proceedings.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, Counsel for the petitioners, assured the Court to conclude his arguments in two days.

He informed the Court that Super Tax was initially introduced by the federal government in 2016 for one year. It was latter extended for another year and in 2019, it was further extended using the word ‘onward’. It was not supposed to be distributed among the provinces as the tax was introduced to help the internally displaced people during the military action in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

He further added that all details relating to tax affairs are made clear in the Constitution of Pakistan 1973.

The Court then adjourned hearing to be continued tomorrow.