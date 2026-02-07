SUPARCO shortlists two Astronauts for China Space Station Mission

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has achieved yet another significant milestone in Pakistan’s Human Spaceflight Programme with the successful completion of the secondary phase of astronaut candidates’ selection.

Following an initial screening process in Pakistan, two candidates have been shortlisted after undergoing comprehensive medical, psychological and aptitude assessments conducted at the Astronauts Centre of China (ACC), in accordance with international human spaceflight standards.

According to a news release, the shortlisted candidates will undertake advanced astronaut training for six months at ACC.

Upon completion of training, one candidate will be selected for a spaceflight mission aboard the Chinese Space Station (CSS) in October / November 2026.

This cooperation is anchored on the bilateral “Astronaut Cooperation Agreement”, signed in February 2025, under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, whose vision and support were instrumental in enabling Pakistan’s participation in human spaceflight.

This landmark initiative also reflects the strong support of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, which selected Pakistan as the first foreign partner in its astronaut programme.