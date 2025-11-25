SUPARCO, NTC join hands for strategic collaboration in space-based telecommunication and information technology domains

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening national capabilities in satellite-based telecommunication and information technology services.

The ceremony was held at NTC Headquarters in Islamabad, attended by Chairman SUPARCO, Mohammad Yousuf Khan, and Managing Director NTC, Major General Ali Farhan along with senior officials and technical experts from both organizations.

The partnership supports the national vision of “Satellite-Powered Digital Pakistan” by combining the technical expertise and operational strengths of both organizations to expand satellite-enabled communication and digital services, especially to remote and underserved areas.

Under this MoU, NTC will gain access to Geo Communication Satellites for reliable nationwide connectivity. SUPARCO will utilize NTC’s terrestrial network to deliver satellite communication services, satellite imagery, geospatial applications, cloud solutions, and secure digital platforms more effectively.

The collaboration will also strengthen mission-critical communication, digital security, and data accessibility across Pakistan.

This partnership represents a key step in developing homegrown capabilities in telecommunication and space technologies, making advanced digital and satellite services more accessible and reliable for the country.