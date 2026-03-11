SUPARCO announces expected moon sighting for Shawwal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP): The Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced that the new moon of Shawwal 1447 AH is expected to be born on March 19 at 06:23 PST.

At the time of sunset on 19 March 2026, the age of the new moon will be approximately 12 hours and 41 minutes, with an estimated 28-minute interval between sunset and moonset along Pakistan’s coastal belt.

Based on these astronomical parameters, the chances of sighting the Shawwal crescent on the evening of 19 March 2026 are low. Consequently, the 1st Shawwal 1447 AH is anticipated to fall on Saturday, 21 March 2026, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan.

The final decision regarding the sighting of the Shawwal crescent and the commencement of Eid-ul-Fitr 1447 AH will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan, which is the sole competent authority to announce the beginning of Islamic months on credible witness testimonies and verified observations from across the country.