SUPARCO announces expected moon sighting for Jamadi us Sani 1447 AH

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced that the new moon of Jamadi us Sani, 1447 AH, is expected to be born on November 20 at 11:47 PST.

At the time of sunset on November 21, the age of the new moon will be approximately 30 hours and 17 minutes. The time duration between sunset and moonset is expected to be 35 minutes along the coastal areas of the country.

Based on astronomical parameters, the chances of sighting of the new moon with naked are very low on the evening of 21 Novemebr 2025. Consequently, the 1st of Jamadi us Sani may likely to fall on 23 Nov 2025.

The final announcement regarding the beginning of the Islamic month will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, which is the sole competent authority, based on credible witness testimonies from across the country.