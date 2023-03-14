Sunwalk Group intends to invest USD 2 bln in Telecom Sector: Amin

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday said that Sunwalk Group intends to invest USD 2 billion in Telecom Sector for the deployment of an Optical Fiber Network, encompassing an area of 100,000 km.

The wiliness to make investments was showed by a high-level delegation of Sunwalk Group led by Chairman Mr HOU who called on Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque, said a news release issued here.

The meeting also discussed Investment in Telecom Infrastructure, Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) and Right of Way (RoW).

Sunwalk (Pvt) Ltd, is a Telecom and Technology based multinational private Chinese enterprise that has developed multiple telecoms, and communication infrastructure projects in China and has acquired a TIP License in Pakistan.

The company already started deployment and invested about USD 5 million. Sunwalk (Pvt) has the plan to deploy 5000 km OFC as the next step.

Syed Amin Ul Haque briefed the delegation that consultation with the Ministry of Railways and Highways Authority is ongoing regarding the Right of Way to laying OFC. He assured the delegation that all obstacles in this regard will be removed soon.

Chairman Sunwalk expressed his gratitude to Federal Minister and his team for their full support and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, DG Wireless Jahanzeb Rahim while the Sunwalk delegation comprises; Mr LOU Vice President of Sunwalk Group, Mr Tony Li (Assistant to Chairman), Mr Chen Dianbo (COO of Sunwalk Pakistan) and Miss Afshaan Malik (CBO of Sunwalk Pakistan).