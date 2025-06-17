Summer Fiesta 2025 kicks off: Federal Minister for Education flags off event at ICG

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), in partnership with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), launched the Summer Fiesta 2025 with a grand inauguration ceremony at Islamabad College for Girls (ICG), F-6/2.

In his keynote address, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, highlighted the pivotal role of education, noting, ‘Education is the only way to bring a revolution across generations.

He stated “we can empower our youth through training and skills,” and that “in a society like Pakistan, where women share half the sky, their education and skill development are equally vital.”

Reflecting on emerging technological trends, he remarked that “Understanding and adapting to AI and advanced technologies is essential saying that the next 25 years are crucial for Pakistan to embrace global advancements”. He concluded by saying, “The smiles on these children’s faces bring peace to our hearts. We will do everything possible to ensure a bright future for them because they are our future.”

Director General FDE, Mr. Syed Junaid Akhlaq, reiterated the significance of skill-based education and appreciated the support of partner organizations and host institutions.

Minister of State Ms. Wajiha Qamar praised the initiative, reaffirming the government’s commitment to educational empowerment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Summer Fiesta 2025 will continue for two weeks, providing a unique blend of learning, creativity, and fun, free of cost for students during their summer vacation.

The Summer Fiesta 2025 will offer a wide range of free courses aimed at equipping students with practical and creative skills. These shall include ,Public Speaking and Podcasting, Web & App Development, Scratch Programming, Digital Arts & Graphic Design

,Canva & Graphic Illustration, Fashion Designing, Cosmetology & Personal Grooming, Financial Literacy & E-Commerce

,Home Repair & Maintenance and Art of Cooking, Painting, Paper Craft.