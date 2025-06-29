Summer Camps in Islamabad: A fun-filled learning experience

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):The federal capital is buzzing with excitement as various summer camps for children have begun and offered a wide range of activities, from arts and crafts to sports and language learning, providing children with a fun-filled learning experience.

Children are enthusiastically participating in activities such as painting, pottery, and drama, while also developing new skills and making new friends.

Parents appreciate the opportunity for their children to engage in productive activities during the summer break.

Amna Khan, a parent whose child is attending one of the summer camps “I am thrilled to see my child grow and learn new things.The instructors are experienced, and the activities are engaging and fun.”

She commented that these camps are an excellent way to keep children engaged and learning as they provide a safe and nurturing environment for kids to explore their interests.”

She added that with a wide range of activities and experienced instructors, these camps are an excellent way for children to learn and grow.

Another parent Sundus Gull said “My child was initially hesitant to join the camp, but now they are thoroughly enjoying it”.

“The camp has helped my child become more confident and outgoing”,she stated.

She said as the summer season continues, these camps are expected to play a significant role in shaping the young minds of Islamabad’s children, providing them with a fun and engaging way to learn and develop new skills.

Mumtaz, director of the summer camp said “Our summer camps provide students with a unique opportunity to explore their creativity and develop their artistic skills. From painting to sculpture, our camps offer a range of activities that cater to different interests.”

He said that keeping kids busy with extracurricular activities in summer is essential for their growth and development.

He further commented that their goal is to provide a platform for children to explore their passions and develop their talents.

“We strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment that encourages children to try new things and push beyond their comfort zones”, he stated.