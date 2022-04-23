Summary regarding LHC’s order under President’s consideration

ISLAMABAD, April 23 (APP): A summary moved by the Prime Minister’s office on Saturday regarding an order of the Lahore High Court was under the consideration of President Dr Arif Alvi.

According to a press release of the President Secretariat Press Wing “The summary received from the Prime Minister’s Office on 23rd April 2022 regarding order of the Lahore High Court passed with W.P. 24320/2022 dated 22nd April 2022, is under consideration of the Honorable President as per the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”