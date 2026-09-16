Subsidised petrol available at 146 fuel stations; registered citizens can report violations on 9771

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Subsidised petrol is being provided to registered citizens at all 146 fuel stations across the federal capital under the Prime Minister’s relief scheme, with the district administration maintaining real-time monitoring to ensure that eligible consumers receive the fuel at the reduced price.

The initiative covers all major areas of Islamabad, where arrangements have been made to facilitate consumers and ensure smooth implementation of the government’s relief package. Registration and information banners have been displayed prominently at fuel stations to guide citizens about the procedure and eligibility requirements.

According to the district administration, citizens who have not yet registered can complete the process at fuel stations within a few minutes and become eligible for subsidised petrol immediately. The arrangement is intended to make the relief accessible without requiring consumers to visit government offices or undertake a lengthy registration process.

Monitoring teams have also been deployed to oversee the distribution of discounted fuel in real time. Officials are keeping a close watch on fuel stations to ensure compliance with the government’s instructions and prevent eligible consumers from being denied the subsidy.

The awareness and registration campaign has been extended across the capital’s administrative divisions. The programme covers 17 fuel stations in the Secretariat Division, 10 in Shalimar, 12 in the Industrial Area Division, 11 in City Division, 23 in Nilore, 15 in Potohar, 27 in the Rural Division and 31 in the Saddar Division.

The district administration has warned fuel stations against refusing subsidised petrol to registered citizens, saying strict action would be taken against those found violating the government’s directives. Officials said violators could face sealing of their premises as well as other legal action.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has urged registered consumers to report immediately if any fuel station refuses to provide petrol at the subsidised rate. Complaints can be lodged by calling 9771, allowing the administration to take prompt action and address violations.

Officials said public cooperation was essential for the effective implementation of the relief programme and encouraged citizens to use the complaint mechanism whenever they faced difficulties in obtaining subsidised fuel. The administration said continued monitoring and public reporting would help ensure that the benefit of the Prime Minister’s relief package reached all eligible consumers without interruption.