ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Cable-cut in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 in Egypt had partially impacted the internet services in Pakistan and due to this, some customers are facing minor service degradation.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) said that PTCL in conjunction with the International Submarine Consortium is working to fully restore internet services on priority.

Moreover, PTCL has ample bandwidth on alternate cables to cater to data needs.