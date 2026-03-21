Stylish metallic clutches become women’s must-have accessory this Eid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Women in the capital are embracing mini metallic clutch handbags this Eid ul-Fitr, with the stylish accessory fast becoming one of the most popular and eye-catching fashion choices of the festive season.

Markets across the capital — including F-6, F-7, F-10, G-9, G-10 Markaz and I-8 — witnessed strong demand for compact yet stylish clutches.

Shopkeepers displayed a wide variety of designs in unique shapes such as heart, shell, apple and bow styles, attracting customers eager to add a distinctive and fashionable touch to their Eid outfits.

Vendors said that kundan-embellished clutches and other metallic designs were particularly popular due to their festive appeal. Decorated with stones, beads and glossy finishes, these handbags were designed to complement both traditional and contemporary attire, making them suitable for a variety of Eid gatherings.

Talking to APP, a shopkeeper in F-7 Markaz said that mini metal clutches had emerged as a major trend this year. “Customers, especially young women, were looking for something elegant yet different. These uniquely shaped clutches stood out and enhanced the overall look of their outfits,” he added.

He added that social media had played a significant role in boosting demand. “Influencers were actively showcasing these clutches as part of Eid styling ideas. The wide variety of shapes and designs allowed customers to choose according to their personal style, which is why sales increased considerably,” he noted.

Shoppers also expressed enthusiasm about the trend, highlighting both aesthetics and practicality. Sara, a university student, told APP that the clutches offered a perfect combination of style and convenience. “These mini clutches are not only stylish but also easy to carry. Despite their small size, they are ideal for keeping essentials like a phone, cash and makeup items during Eid gatherings,” she said.

Another buyer, Anabia, a resident of Sector I-8, said that the variety of shapes adds to their appeal. “Designs such as heart, shell, apple and bow styles make each piece feel unique. They added a fun yet elegant element to the overall outfit,” she remarked.

Retailers had responded to the growing demand by expanding their collections, offering a broader range of colours and embellishments, including gold, silver and pastel tones. Some shops were also introduced matching accessories to complement the clutches, further enhancing their appeal among buyers.

Traders had witnessed rising demand for mini metallic clutch handbags, which, with their blend of elegance, creativity and functionality, quickly became a must-have accessory for women in the capital this Eid season.

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