A strong earthquake Friday night jolted vast areas of Pakistan, forcing people to scramble out of their homes.

The earthquake was reported from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Azad Kashmir, and other areas. There were no immediate reports of damage to lives and property. Strong tremors were also reported from India, Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department estimated it to be a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter at Tajikistan, with a depth of 80 Km – Lat: 38.12 N Long: 73.31 E.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the Magnitude was

5.9, location 38.132°N 73.569°E± 5.6 km, Depth 91.6 km± 4.3 and Time 2021-02-12 17:01:34.628 UTC.

According to EMSC, an independent Scientific Organization said the strong M6.1 earthquake struck 22 km west of Murghob, Tajikistan.

A spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority said there were no initial reports of any loss of life or property. However all provincial authorities were in contact and information was being gathered.

Eyewitnesses reported a slight initial jolt, but after around 30 – 40 seconds there was a much stronger jolt, with a slight rumbling sound, as the buildings swayed and creaked. It continued for some time as people rushed out of home in fear.

Images posted on social media accounts families out in the cold as they left their houses in panic in Srinagar, Indian occupied Jammu, and Kashmir.

-Report Shafek Koreshe