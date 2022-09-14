Strong democracy imperative for stability, development of country: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday said strong, fully functional democracy was imperative for peace, stability and development as no country could progress without strengthening democratic values.

In their separate messages pertaining to International Democracy Day, commemorated every year on September,15 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that democracy contributed toward socio-economic progress of the country, as well as ensures basic fundamental rights to all its citizens.

He said that democracy gave the right to people to choose their elected representatives who were responsible for making laws and governing the country.

In order to achieve these objectives, it was the duty of all political parties to shun their differences and join hands to strengthen the democratic process in the country, he added.

The speaker said “the beauty of democracy is that it finds indigenous solutions to the complex problems bedevilling the polity. It encourages the participation of citizens, who are the real stakeholder, in taking charge of their lives. The public participation and ownership of state policies is the bedrock of democracy.”

On this occasion, the deputy speaker said that democracy was strengthening in Pakistan, and consecutive smooth transition of power had strengthened the democratic system in the country.

Democracy was the only way to guarantee the stability and ensure economic and social progress in the country, he added.