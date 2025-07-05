Strict security, sanitation measures in place for Muharram processions: DC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday addressed a press conference outside Imambargah Isna Ashari, outlining the arrangements made for the 9th Muharram procession.

He said the city administration, police, and other departments had finalised preparations weeks in advance to ensure smooth proceedings and public safety.

Talking to media persons, he said that the central procession of 9th Muharram has officially begun in Islamabad today and planning for this procession started months earlier, focusing on both security and civic arrangements.

He said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had completed all preparations related to the religious gatherings and processions. This included special sanitation efforts, drainage systems, and enhanced coordination among law enforcement and support teams.

The DC stated that additional sanitation staff had been deployed along the main procession routes to maintain cleanliness. Special attention was given to managing rainwater, considering the overnight rain in the city. He confirmed that all rainwater was cleared immediately to avoid any disruption or inconvenience.

Drainage teams remained on standby, and the concerned departments ensured there were no waterlogging issues on the route.

Highlighting new measures, DC Memon announced that a Mobile Control Room had been set up by Islamabad Police for the first time. This facility will allow real-time monitoring and quicker response in case of any emergency.

All streetlights along the procession route were inspected, and issues were resolved before the event began, ensuring better visibility and safety during night hours.

On the occasion, Islamabad DIG Jawad Tariq also shared security details during the briefing. He said more than 5,000 personnel from Islamabad Police and Rangers were deployed across the route and sensitive areas. Multiple layers of security were created around the procession through detailed checking of streets and lanes.

Special security units, including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), were stationed at rooftops to monitor from elevated points. Police patrols were also actively operating beyond the main procession zone to cover external areas.

Advanced surveillance technology is being used for monitoring, including the deployment of body cameras on police personnel. The authorities are using live video feeds to keep an eye on the procession and manage crowd movement.

Meanwhile, the DC said that the arrangements reflect strong coordination between the city administration, Islamabad Police, CDA, and other law enforcement agencies. Efforts were made to ensure all departments work in sync to maintain order during the religious event.

From route inspection to emergency response planning, every aspect of the event has been reviewed in multiple meetings over the past few weeks. The police command, sanitation units, traffic wardens, and health emergency teams are stationed along the designated areas.

DC Memon reassured the public that the government was committed to maintaining peace and order during Muharram. He urged citizens to cooperate with the administration, follow security instructions, and report any suspicious activity.

He further added that religious leaders and procession organizers were taken on board throughout the planning phase to make sure their concerns and suggestions were addressed.

The administration has requested residents of surrounding areas to avoid unnecessary travel during the procession timings. Special traffic plans have been issued, and alternate routes have been marked for public convenience.

According to DIG Jawad Tariq, surveillance is not limited to the main procession route. Police teams are patrolling nearby localities to prevent any untoward incident. In addition, the security command center is operating 24/7 to receive real-time updates.

Officials also mentioned that all incoming and outgoing entry points to the area are being monitored through checkpoints and surveillance cameras. Crowd movement is being tracked using location-based monitoring systems to maintain order.

DIG Jawad Tariq said that modern tools had greatly enhanced their capacity to monitor and respond. Live images and bodycam recordings are being sent to the central command center, helping officers identify any unusual activity quickly.

He said the newly launched mobile control room had enabled the police to coordinate across teams without delay. This setup allows officials to respond faster and handle issues without the need to relocate to static offices.

The 9th Muharram procession in Islamabad is underway with tight security and strong administrative support. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon and DIG Jawad Tariq assured the public that all necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace, ensure public safety, and facilitate the participants. The coordination between multiple departments and the use of modern surveillance tools is expected to support the event’s smooth execution.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant, follow guidelines, and help in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere.