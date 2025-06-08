Strict security measures in place across Capital tol on second day of Eid-ul-Azha

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Strict security arrangements remained in place across the federal capital on Sunday, the second day of Eid-ul-Azha, to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during the festivities.

An official told APP that monitoring is being carried out through the Safe City Control Room, while senior officers are present in the field to supervise and ensure the effectiveness of the security plan.

He said around 3,500 police officials and 300 traffic personnel have been deployed across the city, supported by special patrolling units and traffic squads to maintain law and order and manage traffic flow.

He said lady police officers have been deployed in public parks to ensure the safety of families and female visitors.

He said drone surveillance is being conducted at various key points in the city, and Safe City cameras are actively monitoring roads and recreational spots.

He said emergency response teams of Islamabad Police remain on high alert to promptly respond to any untoward incident.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the police and follow security guidelines to help maintain a peaceful environment during the Eid holidays.