Strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs vital : CM

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs in view of recent surge in the incidence of COVID-19.

In a statement, the CM advised the citizens to remain careful as corona cases were on the rise due to non-observance of SoPs.

“The NCOC’s decisions should be implemented in letter and spirit and there should be no dearth of anti-corona vaccination points”, he directed. He said the SOPS were in the best interest of masses.

Meanwhile, 1824 new patients were identified after tests of 17127 people during the last 24 hours in Punjab, and 43 patients died during this period.

A total of 5894 corona related deaths have occurred in Punjab, whereas 3583075 tests have been conducted so far.