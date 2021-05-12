ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has advised advised the countrymen to strictly adhere to the anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), particularly not to shake hands and embrace each other during Eid days to avert massive outbreak of the pandemic.

The president, in his message to the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, said the anti-COVID precautions must not be ignored at any cost and ensure the implementation of the SOPs on the festive occasion, both individually as well as collectively.

He said the nation had showed discipline during the first two waves of the pandemic. “I full hope that we can contain the massive spread of coronavirus, if we as a nation, show discipline during the third wave. Moreover, we should also pray to Allah Almighty to protect us from the threats posed by the pandemic,” he added.

The president said the whole world was in the grip of coronavirus and the situation had turned painful in the neighbouring India. However, Allah Almighty had protected Pakistan from any major calamity for what the nation should be thankful to Him.

He greeted the nation as well as the Muslim world on Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed that the day brought along plenty of pleasures and joys.

The president said the strength to observe fasting and offering Tarawih prayers during the Holy Ramazan was a matter of good luck. He urged the people to remain stick to the spirit of piety and compassion achieved through the fasting.

President Alvi advised the people to share the festivities of Eid with the poor and needy people, and take special care of those who had been facing economic difficulties owing the pandemic.