Strict adherence to building code is necessary to save electricity: Awais

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, has written to all Chief Ministers and key federal officials, urging them to adopt the Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023) as a national standard for new constructions.

He said the move was necessary to ease the country’s growing power burden.

In formal letters addressed to all provincial Chief Ministers, as well as the federal Ministers for Planning and Science and Technology, Leghari called for immediate implementation of ECBC-2023.

He stressed that traditional building designs are a major factor behind the country’s high electricity consumption and that a change in construction standards is overdue.

Around 60 percent of Pakistan’s electricity is consumed by buildings. He said that outdated structures and poor design lead to heavy power losses, especially in the summer when cooling systems increase the electrical load on the national grid.

The ECBC-2023 was developed under the guidance of the Prime Minister as a national policy for electricity conservation. Leghari described it as a framework that mandates energy-efficient designs for all new buildings. He said this law should be integrated into all government-funded infrastructure projects through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Leghari also recommended that all provinces include ECBC-2023 in their development plans. He proposed that approval for future construction projects should be linked to compliance with the code. The Minister said that ensuring all buildings are equipped with efficient electrical systems is essential for reducing power waste.

He pointed out that the ECBC-2023 is not just a technical update, but a strategic response to the country’s ongoing energy crisis. By reducing power demand through smarter design, the country can lower costs and reduce pressure on its power supply.

Leghari concluded that consistent enforcement of the ECBC-2023 will help manage energy demand and support economic planning. He said the code should be seen as a core part of the country’s path toward more stable and efficient electricity use.