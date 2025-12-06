Strengthening democracy essential for national progress: Ayaz Sadiq

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has emphasized that the vote is a sacred trust and a national duty through which citizens not only express their will but also determine the direction and future of the country.

He said that democracy is rooted in the opinion of the people, who, by exercising their right to vote, entrust their representatives with the mandate to serve them in the legislative forums.

He expressed these views in his special message on the occasion of National Voters Day, observed annually on 7 December.

Ayaz Sadiq underscored that the active and meaningful participation of citizens is indispensable for a strong, stable, and effective democracy.

He said that abstaining from voting amounts to neglecting one’s constitutional rights and national responsibilities.

While commending the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan in conducting free, fair, and transparent elections, Ayaz Sadiq said that only representatives elected through the people’s vote can frame effective laws and policies that align with the aspirations of the nation and contribute to its development and welfare.

Highlighting the crucial role of youth in the democratic process, NA Speaker stressed the need to raise awareness among young people about the importance of voting.

He said that their robust participation will not only strengthen the democratic system but also pave the way for national development and institutional stability.

He reaffirmed that Parliament remains committed to promoting democratic values and enhancing public awareness regarding the significance of voting.

In his message on National Voters Day, Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, said that casting a vote is the constitutional right of every citizen and a vital means of strengthening democracy.

He urged all citizens aged 18 and above to play their full part in the country’s progress by exercising their right to vote.

Mustafa Shah said that the promotion of democratic values and the supremacy of the Constitution are essential for the genuine protection of public rights.

He reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to advancing democratic stability, enhancing public awareness, and promoting the importance of the right to vote.