Strategy for drastic reforms in AJK ready: PM told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Friday that a strategy for major institutional and economic reforms in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was ready for its phased implementation.

In a meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the AJK government’s reforms strategy for economic development, providing employment, food security, better service delivery, institutional reforms and rule of law.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, AJK chief secretary and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that the reforms strategy would be implemented in two phases.

To be implemented in six months, the first phase comprises cleanliness of cities and nullahs, removal of encroachments along banks of water bodies, reforms in education and health sectors, repair and rehabilitation of basic infrastructure and water and power systems.

The meeting was told that the AJK government would carry out weekly planning to ensure the implementation of first phase within the stipulated time.

The second phase, which consisted of long term reforms, was meant to bring about economic development, ease of doing business and promotion of tourism.

Moreover, the government would also uplift livestock, floriculture, horticulture and kitchen gardening for food security.

Similarly, the completion of half-complete projects, monitoring of education and health sectors through technology, improvement in power sector, taxation reforms and rule of law were also part of the reforms strategy.

Underscoring the vitality of rule of law, the prime minister said the welfare states were known for having non-discriminatory laws for both rich and poor.

Moreover, he said the government was also ensuring the formulation of a comprehensive strategy for promotion of tourism and its immediate enforcement.