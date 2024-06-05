PM China Visit

Storm, rain cause power suspension to various feeders of IESCO

IESCO
ISLAMABAD, Jun 05 (APP):Power supply from several feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday suspended due to storm and rain in various areas.
Some 16 feeders of Islamabad Circle and 24 feeders of Rawalpindi City circle were affected due to severe storm and rain, said IESCO spokesman here.
Similarly, power supply to 17 feeders of Rawalpindi Cantt, 18 feeders of Chakwal circle and 18 feeders of Attock circles has been suspended, he said.
The IESCO teams were making all out efforts to restore power supply to the said affected feeders, he said.
The IESCO regretted for temporary suspension of electricity in the areas connected to the said feeders.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services