Steps underway for fulfilling Digital Pakistan vision: Syed Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said that his Ministry is committed to implement Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan Vision.

Chairing 11th meeting of PM’s Taskforce on IT & Telecom on Wednesday, the minister said the process of digitalization would become easy following policies for IT and Telecom sector and completion of projects.

He said digitalization was the topmost priority of Ministry of IT, adding that steps were underway for fulfilling digital Pakistan vision.

The Minister also offered thanks to members of PM’s Taskforce on IT & Telecom for their recommendations and guideline to take forward the process of digitalization in the country.

He also emphasised the need of providing better incentives to IT industry and resolving the issues of IT companies.

Earlier, members of the PM’s Taskforce on IT & Telecom expressed satisfaction on the performance of Ministry of IT & Telecom especially for achieving the targets regarding digitalization.

The meeting was also given detailed briefing about different Policies upon which IT Ministry is working, and different projects.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Barkan Saeed, MD PSEB

Osman Nasir and senior officers of MOITT besides member of PM’s Taskforce on IT & Telecom.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.