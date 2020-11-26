Steps being taken for digitalization: Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday said his ministry is committed for the promotion of information technology in the country.

Federal Minister for IT, Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired meeting regarding implementation status of E-office here, said a press release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Minister was given detailed briefing regarding the implementation status of E-office.

The Federal Minister for IT said that the use of E-office will not only improve the performance of the government departments but also ensure transparency in public services. He said that the provision of broadband services in the country were the topmost priority.

The meeting also agreed to provide the latest version of E-office to the provinces.